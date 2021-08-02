Dr. Kevin Dunsmoor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunsmoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Dunsmoor, DO
Overview of Dr. Kevin Dunsmoor, DO
Dr. Kevin Dunsmoor, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Dunsmoor works at
Dr. Dunsmoor's Office Locations
-
1
Box Canyon Primary Care2647 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 363-5575Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:00pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunsmoor?
Dr Dunsmoor and his MA, Bridget, is always very kind, caring, and professional. Dr Dunsmoor does not rush in and out to see patients. He listens to the patients and addresses all concerns. I have been seeing this doctor for 3+ years and I will never stop seeing him as long as he is a doctor.
About Dr. Kevin Dunsmoor, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992963664
Education & Certifications
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Doctor's Hosp Columbus
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- UNLV
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunsmoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunsmoor accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunsmoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunsmoor works at
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunsmoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunsmoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunsmoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunsmoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.