Dr. Kevin R Dye, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin R Dye, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Dr. Dye works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I visited and was given an EGD the next day. He was kind and responsive. He is definitely overbooked however. It was going to take a month and a half to get a second appointment with him.
About Dr. Kevin R Dye, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1295720191
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Truman Med Ctr
- Truman Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dye has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dye.
