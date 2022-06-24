Overview

Dr. Kevin Eggerman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Eggerman works at WESTWOOD PSYCHOLOGICAL SVC in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.