Dr. Kevin Ehrhart, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Ehrhart, MD

Dr. Kevin Ehrhart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Ehrhart works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ehrhart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 829-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Fluid Test
Bone Scan
Spinal and Postural Screening
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Scan
Spinal and Postural Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 01, 2020
    I'm 2 weeks post op from a knee replacement and couldn't be happier. Dr. Ehrhart has the experience needed for my situation and I think I'm going to have a very good outcome. I will follow up with an additional review in 2 weeks. I can already walk!
    Lisa — Jul 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Ehrhart, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053400283
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Shriners Hospital for Children - Los Angeles
    Internship
    • UCLA Ctr Hlth Scis
    Medical Education
    • St Louis U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Ehrhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ehrhart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ehrhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ehrhart works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ehrhart’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehrhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehrhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehrhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehrhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

