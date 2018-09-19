Dr. Kevin Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Ellis, MD
Dr. Kevin Ellis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
Huntsville Pediatric Associates2004 Airport Rd Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 756-4704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My girls have been patients of Dr. Ellis for almost 12 years. We LOVE Dr Ellis and Huntsville Pediatrics. A previous poster said they had to wait 5-7 days for a sick child appointment, but I don't see how that's possible. The office makes sick appointments 7 days a week. The only time my children have not been seen (for a sick appt) same day was if I called in the late afternoon.
About Dr. Kevin Ellis, MD
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1578537098
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
