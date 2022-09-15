Overview of Dr. Kevin Fain, MD

Dr. Kevin Fain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with UT Health Athens.



Dr. Fain works at UT Health East Texas Physicians Orthopedic Surgery - Athens in Athens, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.