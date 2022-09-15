Dr. Kevin Fain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Fain, MD
Dr. Kevin Fain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with UT Health Athens.
UT Health East Texas Physicians Orthopedics Clinic - Athens1123 S Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 675-9526
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Athens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. He took time to explain things go me.
About Dr. Kevin Fain, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1174511281
Education & Certifications
- Ft Worth Affiliated Hosps
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Southwest Texas State University
