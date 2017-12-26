Dr. Kevin Farnam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farnam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Farnam, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Farnam, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Farnam works at
Locations
Adult and Children Allergy Asthma Center65 N Madison Ave Ste 200, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 793-2246
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First rate treatment of allergic rhinitis (complicated by flu, prolonged bronchitis & sinus infection). Compassionate & listens in addition to prompt med. Allergy shots help recover energy. Was sent to Dr. Farnam by an ENT doctor. Office staff is well-organized and courteous too. Thank you, Dr. Farnam !
About Dr. Kevin Farnam, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Davis|University of California Davis Medical Center
- Scripps Clinic
- Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- Allergy & Immunology
