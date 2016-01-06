See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in New Britain, CT
Dr. Kevin Felice, DO

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Felice, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.

Dr. Felice works at Hospital for Special Care in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Muscular Dystrophy (MD) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Care
    2150 Corbin Ave, New Britain, CT 06053 (860) 612-6305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Backus Hospital

Gait Abnormality
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Gait Abnormality
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2016
    Dr. Felice is a kind, competent doctor who is willing to spend as much time as you need. He explains things in ways that are easy to understand. I think he is a wonderful doctor who has helped me regain most of my independence and ability to function normally.
    Martha Pater in Bantam CT. — Jan 06, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Felice, DO
    About Dr. Kevin Felice, DO

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033114889
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Felice, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Felice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Felice works at Hospital for Special Care in New Britain, CT. View the full address on Dr. Felice’s profile.

    Dr. Felice has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Muscular Dystrophy (MD) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Felice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

