Dr. Kevin Finnegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finnegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Finnegan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Finnegan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt Med Center
Dr. Finnegan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associates in Gastroenterology5653 Frist Blvd Ste 530, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7916
-
2
Associates in Gastroenterology - Mt. Juliet660 S Mount Juliet Rd Ste 220, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2585Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finnegan?
Dr Finnegan is the most professional doctor that I have had in my life. I am 63 years old and live an hour away. He serves you with dignity and respect.
About Dr. Kevin Finnegan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1811044787
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Med Center
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finnegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finnegan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finnegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finnegan works at
Dr. Finnegan has seen patients for Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finnegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Finnegan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finnegan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finnegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finnegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.