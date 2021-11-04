Overview of Dr. Kevin Fisher, DO

Dr. Kevin Fisher, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Fisher works at Surgical Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Splenectomy, Port Placements or Replacements and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.