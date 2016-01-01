Overview of Dr. Kevin Foster, MD

Dr. Kevin Foster, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Foster works at Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.