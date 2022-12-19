Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Franklin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Franklin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroparesis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11212 State Highway 151 Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 775-2265
-
2
San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates150 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 271-0606
-
3
Baptist Medical Center111 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 297-7000
-
4
San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates520 E Euclid Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 271-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best doctor that I ever had as a gastroenterologist. I been through so many. More then 10 my lifetime and I was 8 years old to 30 years old. And I found my miracle angel doctor. He listens to everything you got to say. He observes you very well even you might not think he not listening. He is very intelligent. He has been so much of a blessing to me. I do not know how to thank him and the lord for him. He had listen to everything I had on my mind. And he sure did read my whole life book story on health and that takes days and nights for gi to do. And his PA as well she is very nice and kind and I thank them as my team. Never leave soldier behind. I thank you. God bless I will not give up on y’all Cassandra Jimenez
About Dr. Kevin Franklin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1699700583
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
