Dr. Kevin Franklin, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (59)
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kevin Franklin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroparesis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    11212 State Highway 151 Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 775-2265
  2. 2
    San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates
    150 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 271-0606
  3. 3
    Baptist Medical Center
    111 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 297-7000
  4. 4
    San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates
    520 E Euclid Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 271-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Texas Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 19, 2022
    He is the best doctor that I ever had as a gastroenterologist. I been through so many. More then 10 my lifetime and I was 8 years old to 30 years old. And I found my miracle angel doctor. He listens to everything you got to say. He observes you very well even you might not think he not listening. He is very intelligent. He has been so much of a blessing to me. I do not know how to thank him and the lord for him. He had listen to everything I had on my mind. And he sure did read my whole life book story on health and that takes days and nights for gi to do. And his PA as well she is very nice and kind and I thank them as my team. Never leave soldier behind. I thank you. God bless I will not give up on y'all Cassandra Jimenez
    Cassandra Isabel Jimenez — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Franklin, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699700583
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franklin has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroparesis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franklin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

