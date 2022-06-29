Dr. Kevin Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Freedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Freedman, MD
Dr. Kevin Freedman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman's Office Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics - Bryn Mawr, PA825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 100, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (800) 764-9183
Rothman Orthopaedics - Chalfont, PA1200 Manor Dr Ste 30, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions (800) 764-9183
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Pre trip took up....had cortisone for chronic arthritis of knee....gonna need a replacement after my travel is over for the year.
About Dr. Kevin Freedman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Princeton U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
163 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.