Dr. Kevin Fricka, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Fricka, MD
Dr. Kevin Fricka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Fricka's Office Locations
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2501 Parkers Ln Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 769-8441
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2445 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (703) 769-8441
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everything about the process was easy and the results were amazing. Very quick recovery and minimal pain. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Kevin Fricka, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
