Dr. Kevin Fuciarelli, MD
Dr. Kevin Fuciarelli, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston
Kevin A Fuciarelli MD10615 N Hayden Rd Ste C102, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 513-7047
I had two issues, Basel cell carcinoma on my leg and Squamous cell on the inside of my ear. Kevin was awesome, he completed Mohs Surgery on both areas and a skin graft on my ear. Can’t even tell I had the surgeries. Excellent at his craft and a good guy. Melissa is awesome also!
- University Tx Med School At Houston
Dr. Fuciarelli has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuciarelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuciarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuciarelli.
