Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaffney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD
Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Gaffney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gaffney's Office Locations
-
1
Mischer Neurosciences9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 500, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaffney?
Dr. Gaffney is a wonderful doctor. His knowledge is excellent. As an MS patient, Dr. Gaffney's has answered all of my questions and provided excellent treatment! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1972506426
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Harvard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaffney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaffney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaffney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaffney works at
Dr. Gaffney has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaffney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaffney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaffney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaffney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaffney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.