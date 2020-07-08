Overview of Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD

Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Gaffney works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.