See All Neurologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD

Neurology
3.0 (40)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD

Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Gaffney works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Gaffney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mischer Neurosciences
    9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 500, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 897-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gaffney?

    Jul 08, 2020
    Dr. Gaffney is a wonderful doctor. His knowledge is excellent. As an MS patient, Dr. Gaffney's has answered all of my questions and provided excellent treatment! I highly recommend him!
    — Jul 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gaffney to family and friends

    Dr. Gaffney's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gaffney

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD.

    About Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972506426
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaffney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaffney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaffney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaffney works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gaffney’s profile.

    Dr. Gaffney has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaffney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaffney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaffney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaffney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaffney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.