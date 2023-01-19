See All Oncologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD

Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Gallagher works at Hematology/Oncology Associates in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Gallagher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology/Oncology Associates
    2600 Kings Hwy Ste 340, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neutropenia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Neutropenia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gallagher?

    Jan 19, 2023
    I really like how he is willing to work with my Cancer Team at MD Anderson to provide me with a local option for Chemotherapy.
    PAUL C KENNEDY — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gallagher to family and friends

    Dr. Gallagher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gallagher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD.

    About Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275776718
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallagher works at Hematology/Oncology Associates in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Gallagher’s profile.

    Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.