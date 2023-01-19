Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD
Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Dr. Gallagher's Office Locations
Hematology/Oncology Associates2600 Kings Hwy Ste 340, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I really like how he is willing to work with my Cancer Team at MD Anderson to provide me with a local option for Chemotherapy.
About Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1275776718
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
