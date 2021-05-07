Dr. Kevin Garnepudi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garnepudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Garnepudi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Garnepudi, DO
Dr. Kevin Garnepudi, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas - Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Garnepudi's Office Locations
Kevin Garnepudi, MD19701 Kingwood Dr Ste 9, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 606-2346
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It’s my first experience with Dr Garnepudi and I’m already impressed! I was scheduled to do a teledoc appointment with his nurse practitioner because he didn’t have availability until a ways out. Dr Garnepudi ended up calling me himself! Thank you Dr! It truly means the world to know you care and that I am in good hands!
About Dr. Kevin Garnepudi, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1952621294
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- University of North Texas - Health Science Center
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garnepudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garnepudi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garnepudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garnepudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garnepudi.
