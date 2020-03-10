Overview of Dr. Kevin Garrett, MD

Dr. Kevin Garrett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Garrett works at UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH PHYSICIAN in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Incisional Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.