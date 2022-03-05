Dr. Kevin Gaylord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaylord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Gaylord, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Gaylord, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Nhmgcr Hanover Gastroenterology1520 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 343-0447
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gaylord has the BEST bedside manner. I felt so comfortable talking to him and his explanation of my issues was very clear and understandable. He is super!
About Dr. Kevin Gaylord, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vidant Medical Center
- Charleston Area Med Ctr
- East Carolina U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
