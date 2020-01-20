Overview of Dr. Kevin Gee, MD

Dr. Kevin Gee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Gee works at Madison Medical Affiliates in Germantown, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI and Mequon, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.