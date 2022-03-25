Dr. Kevin Geffe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Geffe, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Geffe, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, DE. They completed their fellowship with Christiana Care Hlth System
Dr. Geffe works at
Locations
-
1
Diamond State Surgical Associates102 Sleepy Hollow Dr, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 449-9660Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geffe?
I am the mother of a severely disabled young adult daughter, Dr. Geffe first saw her at Bayhealth and followed up at his office in Middletown. I have seen dozens of doctors through out her life in NJ, NY and Delaware. Dr. Geffe is on the top of my list. He is Honest, Caring, Compassionate and Trustworthy. We are so glad we had an opportunity to cross path with him. If you need to Talk to a Surgeon, please See Dr. Geffe.
About Dr. Kevin Geffe, DO
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1730383779
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Hlth System
- Christiana Care Health System
- Christiana Hlth Care Systems
- St Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geffe works at
Dr. Geffe has seen patients for Ileus and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Geffe speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Geffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.