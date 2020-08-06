Dr. Geib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Geib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Geib, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Geib works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates of Winchester148 Linden Dr Ste 103, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 327-1325
-
2
Obsidian Men's Health8200 Greensboro Dr Ste 200, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 940-5815
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geib?
Dr. Geib was very thorough with my teenage sons visit. He explained things in detail and recommended an ultrasound. Nurse, PA, and office staff were very nice and friendly as well. Dr. Geib was able to put me at ease by explaining things in detail.
About Dr. Kevin Geib, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1871529958
Education & Certifications
- The George Washington University
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geib works at
Dr. Geib has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Geib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.