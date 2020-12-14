See All Psychiatrists in Albany, NY
Dr. Kevin George, MD

Psychiatry
3.1 (36)
Map Pin Small Albany, NY
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin George, MD

Dr. Kevin George, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. George works at Dr. Kevin George in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. George's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Kevin George
    1510 Central Ave Ste 375, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 458-2481

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Medicare
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Dec 14, 2020
    Dr George is great, he really listens to you and will help in any way he can. I'm finally on meds for bipolar that actually work for me. yes its trial & error but with Dr George's help less error, Thank you! would definitely recommend him and Karen his office assistant, who is also great and very helpful.
    About Dr. Kevin George, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104816487
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

