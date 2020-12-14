Dr. Kevin George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin George, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin George, MD
Dr. Kevin George, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. George's Office Locations
Dr. Kevin George1510 Central Ave Ste 375, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 458-2481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Medicare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr George is great, he really listens to you and will help in any way he can. I'm finally on meds for bipolar that actually work for me. yes its trial & error but with Dr George's help less error, Thank you! would definitely recommend him and Karen his office assistant, who is also great and very helpful.
About Dr. Kevin George, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104816487
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.