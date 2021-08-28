Dr. Kevin Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Gill, MD
Dr. Kevin Gill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill's Office Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-5496MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
UT Southwestern Medical Center Spine Clinic5303 Harry Hines Fl Blvd # 6 Ste 108, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2225
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8910Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Gill and I am so thankful! Dr Gill explained what was needed and spoke honestly about the outcomes. He accepted my insurance and also MRIs and CTs from outside sources. He is one of few doctors that I trust. I wasn’t able to follow through with more work due to the pandemic and a car accident. Transportation after procedures are not available for me so unfortunately I will not be able to go to Dallas but I still plan to have him look over and advise if possible. He is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Kevin Gill, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427054964
Education & Certifications
- University Vermont Medical Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UT Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gill speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
