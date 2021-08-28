See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Kevin Gill, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (53)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Gill, MD

Dr. Kevin Gill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Gill works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 648-5496
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    UT Southwestern Medical Center Spine Clinic
    5303 Harry Hines Fl Blvd # 6 Ste 108, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2225
  3. 3
    Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8910
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 28, 2021
    I was referred to Dr Gill and I am so thankful! Dr Gill explained what was needed and spoke honestly about the outcomes. He accepted my insurance and also MRIs and CTs from outside sources. He is one of few doctors that I trust. I wasn’t able to follow through with more work due to the pandemic and a car accident. Transportation after procedures are not available for me so unfortunately I will not be able to go to Dallas but I still plan to have him look over and advise if possible. He is a wonderful doctor.
    DR — Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Gill, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gill works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gill’s profile.

    Dr. Gill has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

