Overview of Dr. Kevin Gill, MD

Dr. Kevin Gill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Gill works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.