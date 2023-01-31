Overview of Dr. Kevin Golshani, MD

Dr. Kevin Golshani, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Henderson Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Golshani works at Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center Henderson in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.