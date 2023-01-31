Dr. Kevin Golshani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golshani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Golshani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Golshani, MD
Dr. Kevin Golshani, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Henderson Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Golshani's Office Locations
Holman Chan, M.D.1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 330, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 258-3773Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center7455 W Washington Ave Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 258-3773
Hospital Affiliations
- Henderson Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Pain in left hand clearly explained my condition and all options.
About Dr. Kevin Golshani, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golshani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golshani accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golshani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golshani has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golshani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golshani speaks Persian and Spanish.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Golshani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golshani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golshani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golshani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.