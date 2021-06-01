Overview of Dr. Kevin Gordon, DO

Dr. Kevin Gordon, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant.



Dr. Gordon works at AllianceHealth Durant in Durant, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.