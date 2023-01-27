Overview of Dr. Kevin Gordon, MD

Dr. Kevin Gordon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Gordon works at Omega OB/GYN Associates in Arlington, TX with other offices in Grand Prairie, TX and Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.