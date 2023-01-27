Dr. Kevin Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Gordon, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Gordon, MD
Dr. Kevin Gordon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
Main Office505 Omega Dr, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 468-3255
Omega Ob-Gyn Associates Arlington3201 Matlock Rd Ste 350, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 468-3255
Grand Prarie5203 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 101, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (817) 640-0771
Omega OBGYN - Mansfield1200 Highway 287 N Ste 103, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 473-2988
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In my opinion Dr. Gordon is the best OBGYN in Texas. I leave in Frisco, TX and I had lots of other OBGYNs before Dr. Gordon was recommended to me. I drive one hour to Arlington for my appointments. I am grateful that GOD put him in my way. I have been switching OBGYN doctors, because they all suggested hysterectomy as the only plan of care for me. I could not find a OBGYN to perform a myomectomy for me for two years. He was the first OBGYN that actually put me first, he listened to my concerns, and he suggested different treatments for my condition. He gave me detailed answers to all my questions, and I had many questions. Even though I am over 40 years old, he did not suggest hysterectomy. Together we had decided that myomectomy is the best plan of care. He performed abdominal myomectomy surgery for me in December. Six weeks after surgery, I am free of fibroids and free of symptoms. You will make the best decision if you pick him as your doctor. Thank you, Dr. Gordon
About Dr. Kevin Gordon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- university of texas medical branch-galveston
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.