Dr. Kevin Grant, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Grant, MD

Dr. Kevin Grant, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Grant works at FOLSOM LAKE PEDIATRICS in Folsom, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Folsom Lake Pediatrics
    1004 River Rock Dr Ste 131, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 989-6400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Wellness Examination
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kevin Grant, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730107368
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grant accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grant works at FOLSOM LAKE PEDIATRICS in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Grant’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

