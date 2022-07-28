Dr. Grant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Grant, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Grant, MD
Dr. Kevin Grant, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
-
1
Folsom Lake Pediatrics1004 River Rock Dr Ste 131, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 989-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
We love being with Dr Grant, as he is a quick text/call away whenever we have concerns about the kids. He does not judge parents for their decisions, rather he gives options, pros and cons and allows parents to make the best decision for their kids.
About Dr. Kevin Grant, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1730107368
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.