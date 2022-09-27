Dr. Kevin Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Greer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Greer, MD
Dr. Kevin Greer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Greer works at
Dr. Greer's Office Locations
-
1
Green Bay Cardio and Thoracic Vascular720 S Van Buren St Ste 303, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-9621
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greer?
Dr.Greer explained the procedure in simple easy to understand language. Dr. Greer has a great bedside manner
About Dr. Kevin Greer, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1609889757
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greer works at
Dr. Greer has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.