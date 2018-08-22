Dr. Kevin Greuloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greuloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Greuloch, MD
Dr. Kevin Greuloch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with University of Chicago Medical Center
Complete Eye Care9890 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 395-9613
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr. Grueloch for about four years now. The staff is very friendly, and I've never had a bad experience there. Dr. Grueloch is extremely thorough and always takes the time to answer questions and discuss any issues. I highly recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Chicago
Dr. Greuloch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greuloch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greuloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greuloch has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greuloch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Greuloch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greuloch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greuloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greuloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.