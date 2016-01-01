Dr. Kevin Grosshans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grosshans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Grosshans, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Grosshans, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Orthonebraska Hospital.
Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital933 E Pierce St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 637-0800
OrthoWest, P.C.2725 S 144th St Ste 212, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 637-0800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- Orthonebraska Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1205096369
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Grosshans has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grosshans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
