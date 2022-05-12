See All Dermatologists in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Kevin Guidry, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Guidry, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Guidry works at Dermatology Assoc SW Louisiana in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Assoc SW Louisiana
    2000 Tybee Ln, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 433-7272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Guidry, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407848146
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La St University
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
