Dr. Kevin Hackett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Hackett, MD
Dr. Kevin Hackett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hackett's Office Locations
-
1
Professional For Womens Health921 Jasonway Ave Ste B, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 268-8800
-
2
Professionals for Women's Health Inc6870 Perimeter Dr Ste A, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 268-8800
-
3
Ridgewood LLC797 Thomas Ln, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 788-2750
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have always received excellent care from Dr. Hackett. He is always looking out for the safest and best methods for my care. I have beening going to him since I was 19 years old, I am now 41, & he has delivered both of my children. He is amazing!
About Dr. Kevin Hackett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1497750897
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
