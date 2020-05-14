Dr. Hackshaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Hackshaw, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Hackshaw, MD
Dr. Kevin Hackshaw, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Wayne HealthCare.
Dr. Hackshaw's Office Locations
Ohio State University Nephrology543 Taylor Ave, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 293-4997
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Wayne HealthCare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hackshaw is by far the best Dr I’ve ever had. He is very professional, knowledgeable and caring. I am sad to see him move from Ohio. I wish him all the best. God bless you Dr Hackshaw!
About Dr. Kevin Hackshaw, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hackshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hackshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hackshaw has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hackshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Hackshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hackshaw.
