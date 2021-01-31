Dr. Kevin Hadley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hadley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Hadley, MD
Dr. Kevin Hadley, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Hadley works at
Dr. Hadley's Office Locations
-
1
Hawaii Ear Clinic, Inc.98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 650, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 486-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Ohana Healthplan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hadley?
My name is Phanor and I am 60 years old and in 2017 I found out I have a tumor, an acoustic neuroma. Dr. Hadley and Dr. Morita performed the surgey to remove it. Since then I have to say Dr. Hadley's care and office visits have been great.Dr Hadley is the most personable Dr. I have ever seen. He will always spend time listening and trying to understand what I need to recover faster.Janelle and the other staff are very nice and helpful.Dr Hadley is wonderful and truly works hard to help me recover 100 percent.I would highly recommend him . Doctors like Dr.Hadley are hard to find he is special.
About Dr. Kevin Hadley, MD
- Neurotology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1174747828
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Utah Med Ctr
- University Utah Med Ctr
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadley works at
Dr. Hadley has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.