Dr. Kevin Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Han, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Han, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from George Washington School Of Med Washington Dc and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Han works at
Locations
-
1
Downtown Office370 E Virginia Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 258-4788Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Arizona Center for Hand Surgery2111 W University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (602) 258-4788Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
NW Office15830 N 35th Ave Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 298-1188Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
4
Scottsdale9220 E Mountain View Rd Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 258-4788Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Han?
Dr Han was able to see me, a new patient, within a week of accident. He has excellent office staff including great nurses working with him and at the surgery center where he operated on my wrist the very next day! And Dr. Han called me personally to follow up after the operation to find out how I was! And to remind me of my follow up! He is an excellent listener, a warm demeanor and very professional. Strongly recommended!
About Dr. Kevin Han, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1487953840
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Hand and Microsurgery Fellowship
- Georgetown Univ. Hospital Plastic Surgery
- Georgetown University Hospital - Washington D.C.
- George Washington School Of Med Washington Dc
- Amherst College (Amherst, MA)
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.