Dr. Kevin Han, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kevin Han, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from George Washington School Of Med Washington Dc and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Han works at Arizona Center for Hand to Shoulder Surgery in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown Office
    370 E Virginia Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4788
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Arizona Center for Hand Surgery
    2111 W University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4788
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    NW Office
    15830 N 35th Ave Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 298-1188
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  4. 4
    Scottsdale
    9220 E Mountain View Rd Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4788
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 20, 2022
    Dr Han was able to see me, a new patient, within a week of accident. He has excellent office staff including great nurses working with him and at the surgery center where he operated on my wrist the very next day! And Dr. Han called me personally to follow up after the operation to find out how I was! And to remind me of my follow up! He is an excellent listener, a warm demeanor and very professional. Strongly recommended!
    Elizabeth H. — Mar 20, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Han, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1487953840
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Hand and Microsurgery Fellowship
    • Georgetown Univ. Hospital Plastic Surgery
    • Georgetown University Hospital - Washington D.C.
    • George Washington School Of Med Washington Dc
    • Amherst College (Amherst, MA)
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
