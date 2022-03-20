Overview

Dr. Kevin Han, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from George Washington School Of Med Washington Dc and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Han works at Arizona Center for Hand to Shoulder Surgery in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.