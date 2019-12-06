Overview of Dr. Kevin Hanks, DO

Dr. Kevin Hanks, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They graduated from A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hanks works at Mountain West Ear, Nose and Throat in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Tonsillectomy and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.