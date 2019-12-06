Dr. Kevin Hanks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hanks, DO
Overview of Dr. Kevin Hanks, DO
Dr. Kevin Hanks, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They graduated from A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hanks' Office Locations
Mountain West Ear, Nose and Throat1582 ELK CREEK DR, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 371-0455
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient since 2015. Dr. Hanks saved my life when I has thyroid cancer and no symptoms. He diagnosed it just by looking at my neck on my first visit. Since then he has done 2 cancer surgeries on me, has been so kind to me and my family, we would never change doctors. He is one of the best and most professional physicians in Eastern Idaho. We have full and complete confidence in him and his excellent skills. Always a pleasure to work with Dr. Hanks and his staff.
About Dr. Kevin Hanks, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1215943295
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- A.T. Still University
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery

