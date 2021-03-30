See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Roseville, CA
Dr. Kevin Hansen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.1 (31)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Hansen, MD

Dr. Kevin Hansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Hansen works at Roseville Orthopedic Surgery in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hansen's Office Locations

    Roseville Orthopedic Surgery
    151 N Sunrise Ave Ste 1005, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 782-1217

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Rotator Cuff Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 30, 2021
    Dr. Hansen is the best of the best in his field.
    Kelli — Mar 30, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Hansen, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689661225
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

