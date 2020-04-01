Dr. Kevin Hara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Hara, MD
Dr. Kevin Hara, MD is a Pulmonologist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Hara's Office Locations
Kevin S. Hara MD Inc.98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 430, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 484-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to Dr. Hara for at least 5 years, maybe more. He is always straightforward with me, reviews lab work, and answers any questions I may have. Staff is always efficient and welcoming. In addition, the sleep therapy crew is very knowledgeable, professional and most appreciated.
About Dr. Kevin Hara, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023033743
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hara has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hara.
