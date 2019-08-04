Dr. Kevin Hargrave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargrave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hargrave, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Hargrave, MD
Dr. Kevin Hargrave, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hargrave works at
Dr. Hargrave's Office Locations
1
Comprehensive Neurologics/Sleep224 Saint Landry St Ste 2B, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 235-4554
2
Neuroscience Center of Acadiana136 Hospital Dr # 201, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Affable but preoccupied with machinery not working I would return
About Dr. Kevin Hargrave, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1043292600
Education & Certifications
- Penn St U-Hershey Med Ctr
- Penn State Hershey Medical Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- LOUISIANA COLLEGE
Dr. Hargrave has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hargrave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hargrave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hargrave works at
Dr. Hargrave has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hargrave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrave. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargrave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargrave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.