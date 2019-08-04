Overview of Dr. Kevin Hargrave, MD

Dr. Kevin Hargrave, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hargrave works at Comprehensive Neurologics/Sleep in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.