Overview of Dr. Kevin Hastings, DO

Dr. Kevin Hastings, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Hastings works at Osteopathic Pain Management Svs in Vestal, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.