Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kevin Hayes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Hayes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Dr. Hayes works at
Locations
Texarkana Cardiology Associates2604 Saint Michael Dr Ste 345, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 838-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We received wonderful care from Dr. Hayes and his staff. They explained the procedure well, answered all of our questions and truly seemed to care about us. He never acted like he was rushed to move on to another patient.
About Dr. Kevin Hayes, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356521421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Electrophysiological Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.