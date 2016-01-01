Dr. Kevin Healey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Healey, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kevin Healey, DPM
Dr. Kevin Healey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Healey works at
Dr. Healey's Office Locations
Ankle & Foot Associates of North Jersey152 Lakeview Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions
Boltrope Podiatry LLC504 Hamburg Tpke Ste 101, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 956-8600
Rutgers - New Jersey School of Medicine140 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-4949Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 340-8970
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Healey, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1265464515
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Healey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Healey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Healey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Healey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Healey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Healey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.