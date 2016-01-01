See All Podiatrists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Kevin Healey, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Clifton, NJ
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Healey, DPM

Dr. Kevin Healey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Healey works at Ankle & Foot Associates Of NJ in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ, Newark, NJ and Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Healey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle & Foot Associates of North Jersey
    152 Lakeview Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Boltrope Podiatry LLC
    504 Hamburg Tpke Ste 101, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 956-8600
  3. 3
    Rutgers - New Jersey School of Medicine
    140 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-4949
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    St. Joseph's University Medical Center
    703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 340-8970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Bunion Surgery

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    Accepted insurance carriers:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Healey, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Healey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Healey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Healey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Healey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Healey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Healey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.