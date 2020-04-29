Dr. Kevin Heinze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Heinze, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Heinze, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with Keefe Memorial Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Heinze works at
Locations
Kevin J Heinze MD PC12543 N State Highway 83 Ste 214, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 632-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Keefe Memorial Hospital
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
12-1/2 years ago I gave birth to my first child. I relocated to CO from CA. I was alone, scared and pregnant. He was amazing. He was personable, reassuring, comforting and thoughtful. We picked a date for induction during a time he was going through a major life change, his reason for induction date was so that my mother, who was in California, can be present for the birth so that I wouldn’t have to give birth alone. This was an idea that he thought of all on his own. He explained everything and addressed every part of the birthing experience in a way that I understood it. I have since relocated back to CA and had 2 other children and the experiences were nowhere even close to the experience that Dr. Heinze (and his staff) created. As a matter of fact, they were terrible in comparison. I will never forget this man and the advice, shoulder to lean on, education and comfort that he provided me. My only regret was that I couldn’t come back to CO so he can be my doctor with my other 2.
About Dr. Kevin Heinze, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1952488140
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University/Sparrow Health System
- University Of Illinois
Dr. Heinze has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heinze accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heinze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinze.
