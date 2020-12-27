Dr. Kevin Herron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Herron, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Herron, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Herron works at
Locations
EvergreenHealth Primary Care, Lakeshore Bothell10025 NE 186th St, Bothell, WA 98011 Directions (425) 486-9131Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herron?
Dr listened to me and did not rush even though i had a few different things to discuss. He checked everything and gave me opinion on each of them. Also helped me find a solution to one of my chronic issues.
About Dr. Kevin Herron, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982628129
Education & Certifications
- Valley Family Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herron accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Herron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.