Dr. Kevin Hicks, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Hicks, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Hicks works at
Family Practice At Peachtree-dunwoody6105 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste C115, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 481-0019
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Hicks for over two years he’s been my primary care doctor what I like about him the most is if there’s an issue that he has exhausted all his options I love the fact that he will refer you to a specialist who can further evaluate you instead of just saying do this do that take this take this he will not do that he will consult a specialist I love that part about him not only that he’s very thorough and he listens…. Even if I have to pay out of pocket he still would be my primary care physician
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1982704789
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hicks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.
