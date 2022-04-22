Overview of Dr. Kevin Hill, MD

Dr. Kevin Hill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Hill works at Internal Medicine Assocs Canton in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.