Overview of Dr. Kevin Hilton, MD

Dr. Kevin Hilton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.



Dr. Hilton works at Vine Specialty Care in Lodi, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.