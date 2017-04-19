Dr. Kevin Holzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Holzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Holzman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr/ColumbiaP&S
Dr. Holzman works at
Locations
Mitchell S Silverman MD75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Excelent doctor very competent and reassuring,compassionate,and listens to his patients,answers all questions,great follow up and post op care,its refreshing and reassuring to have him in our medical community
About Dr. Kevin Holzman, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1790907657
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr/ColumbiaP&S
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
