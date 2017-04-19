Overview

Dr. Kevin Holzman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr/ColumbiaP&S



Dr. Holzman works at Summit Medical Group - Patrick LeMasters, MD (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.